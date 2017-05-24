Isotrak plants Canadian roots

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – International fleet management software company Isotrak has established a Canadian office and named its Canada product manager.

The UK-headquartered company appointed Andrew Dunne as its head of Canadian operations. Its new Mississauga office expands its footprint to four regions, including Australia and the US.

“We have a core focus on our customers and work closely with them to streamline operations and efficiencies. As many of them are based in Canada, it made complete sense to open an office there, which enables us to deliver on our business promise in delivering software and services in the ideal format for our customers’ needs,” said Tony English, CEO of Isotrak.

“Andrew has extensive experience within the transport industry and his roles within Isotrak, delivering on major projects both in the UK and North America means he is ideally positioned to take up the product management helm at our new premises.”

“I’m excited to be involved in the expansion of Isotrak’s presence into Canada,” Dunne added. “It’s a new challenge, not only for the company but for me personally as I start a new chapter in my career. Telematics product development is happening at a pace like never before – it’s a really exciting time to be working in the fleet industry.”