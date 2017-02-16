Omnitracs partners with Peloton to offer platooning

DALLAS, Texas – Omnitracs and Peloton Technology have announced a partnership, which will focus on driver-assistive truck platooning and development of combined fleet management solutions.

The partnership, according to Omnitracs, will bring Peloton’s truck platooning technology to its customers. The two companies will also jointly develop systems to help fleets with safety, efficiency and fleet management responsibilities.

Peloton is expected to begin filling pre-orders for its platooning product for Class 8 trucks this year. The technology synchronizes braking and acceleration between paired trucks through the use of vehicle-to-vehicle communications. It’s said to generate 4.5% fuel savings for the lead truck and 10% for the following truck.

For drivers, it works much like adaptive cruise control. The driver of each truck controls that truck’s steering.

“Peloton has developed technology that is on the cutting edge of advanced driver assistance systems and the automated vehicle movement,” said John Graham, CEO of Omnitracs. “Its emphasis on spatial awareness is a crucial and foundational component of improving truck safety and fuel efficiency.”

Two-truck platooning is the first automated vehicle technology Omnitracs will offer through the partnership.

“We are excited to be part of the first partnership of a commercial platooning system supplier with a leading fleet management provider,” said Joshua Switkes, founder and CEO of Peloton Technology. “We will offer expanded opportunities for platooning across the broad customer base that Omnitracs has attracted by focusing on cost advantages for fleets.”

Co-developed solutions from the partnership may include integrated cloud-based fleet management services and hardware.