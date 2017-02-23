SambaSafety buys Vigillo

PORTLAND, Ore. – SambaSafety has acquired Vigillo, a provider of real-time data for analyzing commercial driver and motor carrier safety performance.

Vigillo is best known for its CSA monitoring platform, which allows carriers to gain detailed visibility into their safety performance and compliance rating. SambaSafety offers driver risk management tools and will combine its suite of services with that of Vigillo. The terms of the deal, which closed Friday, were not disclosed.

“I’m super excited about it,” Steve Bryan, founder and president of Vigillo, told trucking industry press in a conference call yesterday. “I think it’s going to allow us to continue and certainly accelerate our mission here at Vigillo to bring best-of-class safety analytics to the commercial trucking space. I’m as excited as can be to be partnered with a much larger organization with more resources.”

Bryan will remain with the company, but will hand over its daily operations to its new parent while spending more time engaging the industry, he said.

Richard Crawford, CEO of SambaSafety, said the acquisition will marry his company’s MVR data with the CSA analytics provided by Vigillo. “We are excited to add Vigillo to the growing number of companies that make up SambaSafety as we continue to define driver risk management by adding to an already robust platform. Our regulated customers will benefit by utilizing a single risk identification and mitigation dashboard combining both motor vehicle record (MVR) data and CSA data,” he said.

SambaSafety offers what it claims to be the industry’s “first and leading driver risk management solution,” however it wasn’t focused exclusively on commercial drivers.

“If you think about this industry and the needs of this industry, we realized for a long time the industry is underserved,” Crawford said.

The two companies have been discussing a potential deal for about 18 months.

“We both had a common vision that there are many more things we could do together,” Crawford said. “So many opportunities to help the industry and help our customers.”

The discussions intensified about a year ago, culminating in a deal Friday. The Vigillo name will remain intact but customers will now be able to package its CSA monitoring service with those offered by SambaSafety. The combined services will cover a driver’s lifespan within a company, from pre-hire through employment.

The companies combined now have more than 5,000 fleets and a million drivers under their umbrella.