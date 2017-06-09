SmartDrive hosts two customer conferences

DALLAS, Texas – SmartDrive this year hosted its first two customer conferences, and awarded fleets that are early adopters of its technologies.

The conferences took place May 22-23 in Atlanta, Ga., and June 6-7 in Dallas, Texas. They hosted SmartDrive customers with a variety of job functions, including C-suite executives, safety, operations, legal, human resources, risk, and compliance responsibilities.

The company says the events were fleet-centered, with many sessions led by SmartDrive customers, focusing on best practices in safety and operations.

“SmartDrive customers are among the most progressive companies in commercial transportation today. I felt a strong sense of community during these inaugural customer conferences, with people from different segments of the transportation industry coming together with a shared commitment to safety – for their drivers, their fleet and the motoring public,” said Steve Mitgang, CEO of SmartDrive. “With many fleets citing the SmartDrive team’s outstanding customer service and support as key factors in their selection of our solution, we remain firmly committed to maintaining the personal touch and continuing to drive added value in all we do.”

The events also included the presentation of the company’s first ever customer awards. Fleets that were recognized included: Davis Transfer; Arnold Transportation; Cypress Truck Lines; G&P Trucking; Loomis; Nussbaum Transportation Services; Golden State Foods; and Conico Oil Company.

“We commend these industry leaders who early on embraced the power of video safety and analytics – pointing the way with approaches that positively impact all aspects of transportation,” said Mitgang. “The individuals and fleets we’ve recognized set the standard and illustrate to peer fleets how investing in safety is also a strong driver of business growth.”