Titanium rolling out BlackBerry Radar

WOODBRIDGE, Ont. – Titanium Transportation is the latest fleet to commit to BlackBerry’s Radar trailer tracking platform.

Titanium announced it will be deploying Radar across its entire trailer fleet in an effort to increase revenue per trailer and improve profitability. BlackBerry Radar monitors trailer location via GPS and delivers custom, real-time alerts about events, such as when a trailer has crossed a user-defined area or when a trailer door has been opened or closed. It also monitors temperature, humidity and presence of cargo.

“BlackBerry Radar will provide Titanium with better utilization of trailers, which will result in better revenue per trailer and improved profitability,” said Titanium CEO Ted Daniel. “The technology is highly innovative and stood out amongst its competitors. We are excited to be one of the first to take advantage of their new asset tracking solution and look forward to growing with BlackBerry.”

In an interview with Trucknews.com, Daniel said Titanium evaluated several tracking systems and was drawn to BlackBerry Radar because the company has its roots in Canada and also it had key advantages, most notably the lack of any wires.

“What they have is a battery-based product. It is incredible because there are no wires,” Daniel said. “It mounts to the door and what it does is, it actually reverse-looks at the trailer. It measures humidity, it measures temperature, it checks how full the trailer is, and all that through a very, very ergonomic portal. They are leading edge.”

Another differentiator, Daniel noted, was the availability of unlimited pings while competitive offerings offer as few as one to three pings a day.

“I think they’re a great piece of technology and they are going to help us improve the utilization of our trailers, which improves profitability,” Daniel told Trucknews.com. “We’re going to give it a go.”

Titanium is rolling it out across its entire trailer fleet.