Air-Weigh introduces new trailer scale

Eugene, Oreg. — Air-Weigh rolled out its new LoadMaxx Trailer Scale this week.

According to the company, the new scale combines the best of previous LoadMaxx and Quickload trailer scales into one trailer scale with two options: LoadMaxx base model, and LoadMaxx with ComLink.

The updated scale includes an icon-based touch screen display; built-in LED alarm lights; dual-point calibration and high precision pressure sensor for weight accuracy; compensation for temperature and altitude change; PIN protected calibration; and English, Spanish and French language options.

“In our ongoing effort to optimize fleet efficiency, the new LoadMaxx trailer scale has evolved to offer the best of our previous trailer scales, as well as important new features,” said Air-Weigh CEO Martin Ambros. “Our goal for fleets is to maximize the payload they haul, and minimize the complexity and effort in their operations.”

The ComLink option now available for the LoadMaxx trailer scale enable drivers to view steer, drive, trailer, GVW, and net payload on an in-cab LoadMaxx tractor display. Tractor/trailer weight information can also be sent to the fleet’s management software via the built-in data communication interface. When used with the Bluetooth compatible LoadMaxx Tractor Scale, weight data is also available on any Smartphone or tablet through Air-Weigh’s LoadMaxx App.

ComLink is also available as a simple plug-and-play upgrade even after installation of the economical LoadMaxx base model. Among the other new features, the LoadMaxx trailer scale now provides the option to store up to four manual calibrations for multiple axle configurations. For example, a tandem trailer with a liftable axle can now have two calibrations – one with all axles down, and one with the liftable axle up.

“This is an exciting new generation of LoadMaxx Trailer Scales,” said Bob Zirlin Air-Weigh’s director of Trailer OEM and Dealer Sales. “It reflects Air-Weigh’s commitment to provide a comprehensive onboard weighing solution for all weight sensitive trailer applications. The new LoadMaxx trailer scale gives fleets the ability to monitor and improve their performance, keeping trailers on the road, where revenue is generated.”