Allison Transmission announces FuelSense 2.0 during Work Truck Show

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Allison Transmission today (March 14) announced its new Fuel Sense 2.0 featuring DynActive Shifting, which the company said provides up to 6% additional fuel savings compared to its original offering.

“This latest technology further reduces fuel consumption in all segments of a vehicle’s duty-cycle,” said Heidi Schutte, vice-president of marketing and sales for the Americas with Allison Transmission. “FuelSense 2.0 offers increased specification flexibility and delivers the best economic value to our customers.”

Those working in distribution saw a 6.3% improvement in fuel savings using the new software, while those in refuse experienced a 6% benefit, transit 4.3% and construction dump 2%.

Designed for construction and distribution vehicles, as well as city and school bus and refuse, available packages for the new software include FuelSense 2.0, 2.0 Plus and 2.0 Max, with each including DynActive Shifting.

DynActive Shifting meets the driver’s power demands by using various inputs, which include but are not limited to vehicle system losses, configuration, mass, acceleration rate and operating grade.

FuelSense 2.0 Plus and Max each offer improved neutral at stop, which lowers fuel consumption and emissions by reducing or eliminating the load on the engine when the vehicle is stopped. There is a standard and premium version available.

Max includes enhanced acceleration rate management, a feature that mitigates aggressive driving by automatically controlling engine torque.

FuelSense 2.0 will be available mid-April.