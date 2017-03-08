AME International launches Just Easy Tool line

BROOKSVILLE, Fla, — AME International announced the distribution agreement for the US with Denmark-based company, Just Easy Tools, a manufacturer of solutions for tire and wheel manipulation and services recently.

With the agreement, AME International will hold exclusive distributor rights in North America for the complete line of Just Easy Tools. Just Easy Tools can all be mounted on forklifts, front loaders, telehandlers and soon also on truck cranes.

“With AME we think we have the right partner for promoting our tools on the American market as a kind of new trendsetter concerning safety and efficiency when handling wheels and tires,” said Jens Dalgaard, technical manager with Just Easy Tools. “The compactness of our tools and the interchangeability between the Easy Gripper, Easy Stacker and standard forks gives the customers a very versatile forklift, [which] will be something all potential customers will benefit from.”

AME International’s president, Keith Jarman, is excited to add the Just Easy products to its ever growing product line.

Jarman said: “I’ve admired the product from afar, having met the company at a European trade show several years ago. They continue to innovate and I felt like the North American market would benefit from these proven products. It is a natural fit for our tire service equipment.”