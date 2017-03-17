Bergstrom introduces new NITE Phoenix system

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Bergstrom Inc. has introduced an addition to its NITE no-idle lineup – the NITE Phoenix Space Saving Innovation (SSI) system.

The NITE Phoenix SSI is a battery-operated A/C split system that Bergstrom says has the highest cooling capacity of any battery-powered, no-idle system on the market. It features Bluetooth technology and is designed to fit all sleepers.

“The NITE Phoenix SSI is a powerful addition to our line of NITE systems and we are very pleased to be able to help drivers in hot climates stay cool,” said Christophe Barreau, Bergstrom’s managing director of No-Idle products in North America. “Operators will rest easy knowing they will sleep comfortably with the NITE system in place.”

The company said the new product features automatic temperature control and the highest ROI in the industry thanks to its low maintenance requirements.

The NITE Phoenix SSI can reduce fuel usage by as much as $3,800 in gallons of fuel per year Bergstrom said, based on diesel prices of $3 per gallon, 8-cylinder engine, 1,000 idling RPM, eight idling hours per day, 240 days per year.

In addition, the system provides a comfortable temperature range for drivers, alleviates clogging of truck engine DPF, helps reduce harmful diesel particulate emissions and complies with anti-idling laws.

It is approved by the California Air Resources Board (ARB # 08-643-004), and is certified by the EPA’s SmartWay Program.