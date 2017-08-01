Carrier Transicold, Thermo King to offer new EPA-approved refrigerant

ATHENS, Ga. and MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Carrier Transicold and Thermo King announced today that both will begin offering the new-generation refrigerant R-452A as an alternative for use in its truck and trailer refrigeration systems to help lower the greenhouse gas footprint for North America customers.

Both plans followed the July 21 announcement that the Environmental Protection Agency has approved the refrigerant for transport refrigeration applications.

Developed by the refrigerant manufacturing industry to reduce environmental impact, R-452A has a global warming potential (GWP) that is almost half that of R 404A, the hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerant used in most land-based transport refrigeration applications.

Carrier Transicold will offer the new refrigerant as an option to R-404A later this year. As well, all of Thermo King’s truck and trailer products using R-452A are a part of Ingersoll Rand’s EcoWise portfolio of products that are designed to lower environmental impact with next generation, low GWP refrigerants and high efficiency operation.

“As a near drop-in substitute, R-452A offers similar levels of refrigeration performance, fuel efficiency, reliability and refrigerant charge in new equipment as R 404A, and we are pleased to be able to make it available to refrigerated transport operators seeking a lower GWP option to advance environmental sustainability,” said David Brondum, director, product management and sustainability, North America Truck, Trailer, Rail, Carrier Transicold.

R-452A is a refrigerant blend with a low-GWP hydrofluoroolefin (HFO) as one of its key components.

“Carrier Transicold has extensive experience with R-452A, having first offered it in 2015 to help Europe’s transport refrigeration industry respond to the European Union F Gas Regulation, which is driving down Europe’s use of traditional HFC refrigerants with higher GWPs,” Brondum explained.

“Carrier Transicold’s larger goal of reducing the GWP of its transport refrigeration equipment goes well beyond the benefits of R-452A,” Brondum noted. “We are committed to pursuing the commercialization of HFC-free refrigerants in road transportation refrigeration by building upon our expertise with CO2 refrigerant, also known as R-744.”

Ray Pittard, president of Thermo King added: “Our customers demand maximum reliability, uptime and total cost of ownership, and I’m confident that our products using this next generation of refrigerant will continue to deliver on our brand promise. Our European truck and trailer products have been using R-452A since 2015, and we’ve seen its benefits from precise temperature control and efficiency to preserving the overall residual value for customers.

“Offering our customers a choice of sustainable products and innovations is critical especially as environmental regulations increase globally. I’m proud of our company’s commitment to sustainability, and I’m proud of Thermo King’s continued leadership position in delivering the best in overall transport refrigeration solutions.”