CarriersEdge adds accident reporting module

MARKHAM, Ont. — CarriersEdge has announced the launch of a new course that teaches drivers how to handle accident reporting safely, calmly, and professionally.

The new training module takes drivers through the legal and safety procedures and responsibilities following an accident in a way that protects themselves, the carrier and other involved motorists and passengers.

“The best time to plan how to handle an accident is before it happens,” said Jane Jazrawy, chief executive officer of CarriersEdge. “We’ve designed a course to give drivers the tools they need so that when an accident occurs they know how to prevent further damage or injury, work with law-enforcement and emergency personnel, and gather information, all while staying calm.”

CarriersEdge says its new course is more than a basic list of steps to follow at an accident scene; it teaches a full process in an easy-to-remember format.

A combination of text, audio, images and graphics are used in an interactive format to improve retention of the information. It teaches a four-step process: stop, secure, report, and document. The course covers, appropriate behavior at an accident scene, how to secure a vehicle with warning signals, how to assist the injured, information to be included in an accident report and how to collect witness information and take photographs, and drug and alcohol testing.

“Our insurance partners really saw a gap in their clients’ knowledge base with regard to accident scene reporting,” Jazrawy said. “We were able to combine our own research into truck-safety best practices and what those partners have learned to come up with training that answers that need.”

For more information, visit www.CarriersEdge.com or call 905-530-2430.