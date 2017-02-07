CarriersEdge reveals new Food Safety Training module

MARKHAM, Ont. – CarriersEdge announced a new training module for drivers that focuses on how to meet the requirements of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).

The new 30-minute module is called Food Safety for Drivers and uses images, interactivity and real life examples. It also includes quizzes and a final test, which carriers can use to maintain food safety training records.

“Food Safety for Drivers prepares drivers for transporting food in accordance with FSMA regulations,” said Jane Jazrawy, CEO of CarriersEdge. “Along with importers, manufacturers, shippers and carriers, drivers have an important role to play in the safe transportation of food. This new course focuses on FSMA regulations and best practices to help drivers prevent food contamination.”

After completing the module, drivers will be able to describe hazards that cause food contamination and how food borne illnesses occur, explain the purpose of the FSMA regulations, describe their responsibilities in safely transporting food, list good hygiene practices, explain how a refrigeration unit works and how to prepare, inspect, pre-cool and load a trailer as well as monitoring cargo, CarriersEdge said.