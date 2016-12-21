Cooper Tires adds sizes to new RM272 tire

FINDLAY, Ohio – Cooper Tire & Rubber Company announced recently that it has added two new sizes to its Roadmaster RM272 commercial tire line. The RM272 is now available in sizes 11R22.5 and 295/75R22.5.

The tire features a four-belt steel casing and has a slightly rounded tread footprint, along with a reinforced shoulder to help withstand extreme side forces. Its tread compound has been formulated to provide optimum balance between resistance to side forces and maximum wear.

“Tires in this application are arguably the most abused of any in the trucking industry, and we designed the RM272 to withstand this harsh punishment,” said Gary Schroeder, director of Cooper’s truck and bus tire business, which includes the Roadmaster brand. “We looked at a variety of tread profiles that could minimize the load on the shoulder rib, and worked toward a design that distributed the load more evenly across the entire footprint so that the shoulder takes on less of the lateral forces.”