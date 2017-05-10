Cummins endorses two Power Service products

WEATHERFORD, Texas —Cummins announced today that it is officially endorsing and recommends two Power Service products—Diesel Kleen +Cetane Boost and Diesel Fuel Supplement +Cetane Boost—for use in diesel engines.

The announcement comes after significant internal testing concluded both products meet Cummins requirements, becoming the first fuel additive products that Cummins has ever officially recommended in the marketplace.

“In recent years diesel fuel quality has become increasingly important as engines evolve and the diesel fuel manufacturing processes change,” said Roger England, director of Technical Quality and Materials Engineering for Cummins. “The Power Service Diesel Kleen and Diesel Fuel Supplement additives provide easily accessible solutions with proven technology to customers in the field when they encounter challenges with their fuel such as poor lubricity, low cetane numbers, low temperature operability issues, injector deposits, etc. Cummins is in a unique position in that we design not only the engine but also the turbochargers, fuel system, and after treatment systems, which enables us to fully leverage the Power Service diesel fuel additive technologies.”

Power Service Diesel Kleen +Cetane Boost is a year-round performance enhancer cleans dirty injectors, prevents injector sticking, smooths rough-running engines, and can improve fuel economy, Cummins assured. Diesel Fuel Supplement +Cetane Boost, recommended for use in winter months when temperatures drop below +30F, is a winterizer/anti-gel used to prevent fuel gelling and keep fuel-filters from plugging with ice and wax. When temperatures drop, paraffin (wax) in Ultra-Low-Sulfur Diesel fuel (ULSD) will gel, stopping fuel from flowing through the engine and water in the fuel can freeze on the facings of fuel-filters, blocking fuel flow. This formula provides trouble-free winter operation for diesel fuel.

“This partnership allows Cummins to leverage Power Service’s wide distribution network and industry leading technology to make diesel fuel solutions more accessible to our customers,” said Gary Ross, Director of Global Mining Business, Cummins Filtration.