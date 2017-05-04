Cummins launches new mobile app

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Cummins has officially rolled out its new Guidanz mobile app today.

Cummins says the new app is a mobile place where customers can read prioritized engine fault codes and other key engine information within minutes wherever they are, without stepping foot into a service bay.

The app is free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It arms users with critical information about their Cummins engines (2007 and later on-highway engines and Tier 3 and later off-highway engines) that they can email to their operations managers, service providers or a Cummins Care representative directly from the app to initiate the service process.

Cummins says the triage process is reduced when using the app which helps improve uptime.

The Immediate Assessment feature of the Guidanz mobile app is available to certified service providers to help improve shop scheduling. With this feature. users will not only be able to read the fault code, but assess the severity of the fault, how quickly it can be repaired, what repair parts are likely needed and start a work order without ever asking the customer to enter a service bay.

“The Guidanz mobile app with the Immediate Assessment feature is giving customers back valuable hours that used to be spent troubleshooting by arming customers and service providers with information backed by immeasurable amounts of data and analysis done by Cummins experts,” said Ryan Kikendall, executive director – Service Event Solutions at Cummins. “We have nearly 100 years of experience with diesel engines, and we’re translating our learnings into time-saving solutions for our customers.”