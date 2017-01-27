CX North America Information opens its doors

TECUMSEH, Ontario – A new freight collaboration solution business is in town.

CX North America Information Services has officially opened its headquarters in Tecumseh, Ont. today. The business is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Transport Exchange Group. To date, more than 4,500 companies currently rely on collaboration services from Transport Exchange Group.

“Our goal is to empower organizations, whether a single-truck firm or a company with a fleet of thousands, to maximize efficiency and effectiveness and thereby grow their business and revenue,” saod Lyall Cresswell, president and CEO of CX North America, CX Euro and Transport Exchange Group. “CX North America gives firms the ability to keep track of their freight, drivers and partner carriers in real time from first customer contact to proof of delivery – and achieve the highest return possible from their business assets. Our tools also help maximize fuel usage and decrease carbon emissions through the strategic use of resources.

Sharon Coburn, CX North America’s vice-president of business development for North America, added: “Our products and services offer anyone in the transportation, logistics and supply chain sectors the visibility they need for nimble and accurate decision making. Both our advanced online platform and our mobile app are easy to use, reliable, secure and packed with unique features that will put them firmly in control of their business. What’s more, CX North America is always adding new functionality to its advanced technologies. I look forward to bringing these tools to the North American marketplace and assisting companies in their business growth and success.”

CX North America will be exhibiting at the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) 2017 Capital Ideas Conference & Exhibition, April 5–8, 2017, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Las Vegas, Nevada.