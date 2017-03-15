Daimler releases the Detroit DD8

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) and its component brand Detroit unveiled the new Detroit DD8 medium-duty engine during the Work Truck Show in Indianapolis.

The DD8 is a 7.7 liter in-line six-cylinder engine aimed at the vocation truck market, and is packed with a horsepower range of 260 to 350 with between 660 and 1,050 lbs.-ft. of torque.

The new engine will initially be available in the Freightliner M2106, 108SD and 114SD model trucks, with expanded availability planned for Thomas Built Buses and Freightliner Custom Chassis.

The DD8 expands on the medium-duty platform launched with the DD5 last year.

“Daimler Trucks North America is excited to add the Detroit DD8 engine to its medium-duty engine lineup. The Detroit DD8 is ideally suited for the vocational applications across the Daimler Trucks North America family of products,” said Kary Schaefer, general manager of marketing and strategy for DTNA. “The medium-duty engine options are all about giving our customers added value when making their engine selections. The DD5, and now the DD8, will lead the industry in up-time and fuel efficiency. With these advantages as well as Virtual Technician, we are providing our customers a smart business solution. We are confident that our customers will Demand Detroit in the medium-duty market just as they have in the heavy duty market.”

Vehicles equipped with the DD8 will also feature the remote diagnostic service Detroit Connect Virtual Technician and will be available February 2018.

