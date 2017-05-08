Dayton Parts rolls out new air disc brake program

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Dayton Parts announced today its new all-makes air disc brake program for heavy truck and trailer applications.

The new offering will cover all major original equipment (OE) air disc brake products comprising a large majority of the market requirement, Dayton said.

“With federal stopping distance mandates of 250 feet or less maxing out the potential of conventional brake shoe and drum arrangements, utilization of air disc brake systems is on the rise,” said Steven Wolf, axle group product manager, Dayton Parts. “Our new all-makes portfolio offers more economical aftermarket replacement options with comparable performance levels to that of the original product.”

The Dayton Parts all-makes portfolio will cover original products from Bendix, Hendrickson, Meritor and WABCO and consist of a wide variety of air disc brake components, including:

Air chambers – piston design and double diaphragm

Carrier bracket kits

Component kits

Calipers – new for Hendrickson and WABCO; reman for Bendix and Meritor (EX225 calipers available July 2017)

Disc pad sets

Disc pad and rotor shields

Hardware

Rotors

Tools

“Our goal is to help distributors be prepared for the increased demand for air disc brake components with economical options that have been engineered for quality,” commented Wolf. “Based on the validation testing, we’re confident this new line of products will be a great addition to their line-up and help them better serve end-user customers as the use of air disc brakes continues to rise.”

For more information on the all-makes offering, see the company’s new air disc brake catalog at www.daytonparts.com or on the mobile app, Dayton Parts Everywhere.