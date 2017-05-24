East Manufacturing joins Transit Trailer product lineup

CHATHAM, Ont. — Transit Trailer announced recently that East Manufacturing has joined its product lineup.

“We look forward to expanding our product selection to include more of the finest in the marketplace,” said Murray Campbell, president of Transit Trailer. “East’s acclaimed reputation for quality is an association we are proud to have.”

The addition of East products will be a great asset to Transit Trailer’s already extensive equipment coverage within Canada’s truck-trailer industry, Campbell added.

“We look forward to serving our loyal customers better and widening our customer base with more options for quality solutions. We are very pleased to introduce East to our growing list of satisfied customers,” he said.