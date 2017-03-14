Eaton increases horsepower, GVW for Procision line

GALESBURG, Mich. — Eaton announced recently that it has increased the horsepower and Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) ratings for its line of medium-duty Procision 7-speed transmissions.

The new ratings were added to expand market coverage to a broader range of potential customers and to increase compatibility with additional diesel engines. Horsepower ratings have been increased from 260 HP to 300 HP, with maximum GVW ratings increased to 35,000 pounds on air brake-equipped vehicles and 33,000 pounds on Park Pawl-equipped vehicles.

“By extending the horsepower and GVW ratings on Procision, Eaton is providing more customers with the opportunity to spec this transmission to help them achieve better fuel economy and improve driver confidence across applications,” said Jeff Walker, product director, heavy-duty/medium-duty/hybrid transmissions, Eaton’s Vehicle Group. “Fleets that have specified and are running Procision today have seen the benefits, and today’s announcement broadens the range of applications for Procision.”

Eaton said that Procision was designed specifically for Class 6 and 7 commercial vehicle and bus markets. It combines the efficiency of a manual transmission with the smooth shifting of an automatic transmission and offers substantial improvements in safety and low speed maneuverability when compared to torque converter automatic transmission technology, the company claims.

For more information, visit www.Eaton.com.