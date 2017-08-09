Eco Flaps gets EPA approval

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has pre-approved Eco Flaps’ trailer splash guards to be used by vehicle manufacturers to meet GHG2 regulations through model year 2020 with a 1.25 percent reduction in fuel usage.

“This is a huge step forward for Eco Flaps and the trucking industry,” said Russell Stubbs, CEO of Eco Flaps. “The 1.25% reduction in fuel usage applies to long and short dry and refrigerated vans, tanks, flatbeds and container chassis. We’re excited to add this pre-approval as another one of the many reasons why Eco Flaps is the top choice for splash guards.”

With the pre-approval, manufacturers can account for both fuel and emissions reduction on models with Eco Flaps without performing additional testing. In turn, this helps highway trailer OEMs comply with regulations and possibly qualify at a higher aerodynamic BIN level with GHG2. Eco Flaps are also California Air Resources Board (CARB) compliant and SmartWay verified.

Phase 2 Heavy-duty Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Fuel Efficiency Standards from the EPA and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are the newest regulations for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles. Designed to improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon pollution, the Phase 2 program facilitates the creation of cleaner and more fuel-efficient trucks on the road. These standards, which particularly affect trailer manufacturers, will apply to most newly constructed Class 8 trailers beginning in calendar year 2018 with progressive stages of standards in the future.

For more information about Eco Flaps, visit www.ecoflaps.com.