Fairbanks Scales rolls out new portable scale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fairbanks Scales released its new Portable Axle Load Scale (PALS) recently.

The new scale eliminates the need for pier or slab foundation, the company claims. It is constructed in a sub-frame, requiring only a flat, unyielding surface to install and complete the unit. This makes it possible to install PALS on concrete or asphalt already in place.

Fairbanks said the device requires a one-day installation.

As well, PALS operates in a wide range of applications from moving and shipping to light manufacturing. It is built with anticipated daily weighments of 50 trucks or less and has an ultra-low 6” profile.