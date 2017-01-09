Fairbanks Scales unveils new weighing instrument, FB6000

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fairbanks Scales has released its newest weighing instrument, the FB6000.

The new weighing instrument features a new web interface that Fairbanks says enables rapid calibration and custom ticket formatting. It is also compatible with both analog and digital weighing technology. Custom ticket formats are created with simple “drag and drop” functionality. The interface automatically reformats for viewing compatibility across most mobile phones, tablets, laptops and desktop devices. The interface can also be used to run reports and enter vehicle data.

In a typical truck scale environment where the instrument and scale are physically separated, the FB6000 web interface now enables end users to calibrate the scale system from a laptop or tablet on the same network. This saves time by eliminating the need to walk back and forth between the instrument and scale, during the calibration process.

Learn more about the latest generation of the FB6000, by visiting Fairbanks YouTube page.