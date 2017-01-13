GT Radial rolls out long haul drive tire in North America

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. — The SmartWay-verified GT Radial GDL651FS drive tire is being rolled out in North America.

GT Radial said the tire provides enhanced fuel economy, combined with good traction and long tread wear.

Other features include:

Special low rolling resistance compound improves fuel economy and delivers low heat generation for durability.

Four zigzag longitudinal groove design ensures good traction and driving stability.

Continuous shoulder rib design helps prevents irregular wear for longer mileage performance.

Optimization of the tread block ratio also helps prevent irregular wear by creating uniformity in block stiffnes throughout the tread design.

Enhanced angle in the groove wall and tie bar helps prevent stone trapping.

The GDL651FS, with a tread depth of 26/32”, is currently available in the 295/75R22.5 size; the product line will be expanded to all low pro and tall sizes in 2017. The tire is backed by a 72-month limited warranty and limited two-retread casing warranty.

“This new generation drive tire was designed specifically for the North American market in a collaborative effort by our technical center in Ohio and corporate R&D center,” said Patrick Gunn, director of sales and marketing, commercial tire, for GITI Tire, which markets and sells GT Radial commercial tires in North America. “We feel confident that it will be well accepted by fleets and owner operators for its fuel efficiency, outstanding traction and long wear for long haul operations.”