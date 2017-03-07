Kenworth T880S enters production

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Production begins this week for the Kenworth T880S, the company announced today.

According to Kenworth, the truck has been a much-anticipated option for mixer body builders and their customers needing to meet the federal bridge formula. Order boards are already filling up with McNeilus Manufacturing, a division of Oshkosh; and Con-Tech Manufacturing being the first customers receiving T880S chassis during this first week of production.

The Kenworth T880S features a set-forward front axle, which makes it the go-to configuration for mixer customers needing to comply with federal bridge formulas.

“We’re glad production is rolling, and the response has been great,” said Tom Harris, who serves as McNeilus vice-president of concrete mixers. “A large percentage of our orders are for the set-forward configuration.”

According to Harris, the Kenworth T880S is being spec’d in a four-axle configuration with an overall length under 40 feet.

“And we’re recommending the T880S be spec’d with the Paccar MX-11 engine, which saves our customers significant weight (400 pounds over a 13-liter engine) while supplying enough power to get the job done.”

The T880S is available with a set-forward front axle ranging from 14,600 pounds to 22,800 pounds and is available with a 114-inch BBC and best-in-class 28-inch bumper setting as well as 29.5-inch and 31.5-inch bumper settings as options for dump truck, crane, or other construction applications. The bumper setting is especially important in complying with federal bridge formula where the chassis is required to stay under 40 feet in length.