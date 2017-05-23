Truck News

Kinedyne reveals new E-Hook storage solution

BRANCHBURG, N.J.— Kinedyne  has introduced TheE-Hook brand wall-mounted, freight loading storage solution today. The unique product holds two patents according to the company, safely and securely stows long and unwieldy cargo and keep it off the floor.

THE E-Hook mounts securely to any vertically installed A-Track, E-Track, or logistic post system. Users have to insert The E-Hook’s patented brackets into the track slots and slide them down until they are securely seated. It has a working load limit of 300 pounds (135 Kilograms). Multiple hooks can be mounted to accommodate longer cargo and The E-Hook can be installed at different heights along a wall to support freight with contoured shapes.

“The E-Hook is quite literally a game-changing innovation that will make loading and unloading trailers more efficient for fleets and dock workers alike,” Paul Wolford, vice-president of sales and marketing for Kinedyne said. “Like our other products, The E-Hook is well-designed and is the kind of durable, reliable and strong product you’d expect from Kinedyne, The Cargo Control People.”
According to Kinedyne, with the new product, hard-to-stow items are no longer relegated to the deck, where they can be damaged, pose a tripping hazard and take up otherwise valuable space. By converting wall space to storage space, overall cargo capacity can be dramatically increased and worker safety and productivity enhanced.

“The E-Hook is a practical solution to an age-old problem,” Wolford said. “Truckload and LTL carriers alike will immediately see the logic and ask themselves why they didn’t think of it first.”

