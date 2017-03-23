Luber-finer introduces new air filter

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Luber-finer recently introduced its high-efficiency MXM Nano Tech Air Filters.

According to Luber-finer, the new filters deliver an overall efficiency of 99.99% by utilizing nano technology to keep airborne contaminants at the surface of the filter media and away from the engine. The company added that the filter also provides twice the dust-holding capacity of filters made with conventional cellulose media, which has large gaps between the fibers and allows contaminants to deeply penetrate the media.

The MXM Nano Tech meets OEM warranty specifications, and the initial product offering includes 35 models covering popular on-road and off-road applications.

To learn more, visit www.luber-finer.com