Luber-finer launches new websites for Canadian customers

TOLEDO, Ohio – Luber-finer announced the launch of three new websites to better serve the heavy-duty industry in Canada.

Canadian drivers, technicians, fleet maintenance managers and parts distributors can now view the Luber-finer website in English at luberfiner.ca, in French at french.luberfiner.ca and in Punjabi at punjabi.luberfiner.ca.

“Over the past year, the Luber-finer Heavy Duty team has worked on many initiatives to strengthen our customer relationships in Canada,” said Layne Gobrogge, director of Heavy Duty Marketing. “Making our website available in three languages allows all of our Canadian customers and business partners easy access to the tools they need to quickly look up filters and search for Luber-finer distributors who carry them.”

In addition to offering information in multiple languages, which can be selected at Luberfiner.com’s Region Selector page, the new Luber-finer websites for the Canadian market offer visitors these advantages: