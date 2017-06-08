MAC introduces new trailers

ALLIANCE, Ohio – MAC Trailer has announced the launch of its new Lite Moving Floor and Lite Tipper trailers.

The company says the new lines use lighterweight materials.

“The fully riveted design is laser cut and laser drilled to handle even the toughest of loads complete with all aluminum and galvanized steel construction to reduce maintenance, providing you with peace of mind to get even the most rigorous job done,” the company announced.

The new trailers are available in lengths from 42 to 53 feet. For more information, visit www.mactrailer.com.