Mack unveils new online Body Builder Portal

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Mack Trucks introduced the Mack Body Builder Portal recently which brings all of Mack’s body builder resources together in one online location.

The company is calling it a “one-stop shop for all body builder needs,” as the new portal gives customers, body builders, and dealers the tools they need to ensure a quick and efficient body upfit process.

“Mack’s strong reputation for application excellence is built on delivering trucks that meet our customers’ specific needs, which in many cases includes body modifications from body equipment manufacturers,” said Jonathan Randall, senior vice-president of sales, Mack Trucks North America. “With the new Mack Body Builder Portal, we’re making it even easier for customers and body builders to easily access the information they need to best modify their vehicles.”

Resources available through the portal include wiring schematics and links to industry associations like the American Concrete Pumping Association, as well as contact information for Mack’s Body Builder Support Team and Mack’s exclusive concrete pumper support line. Also included are revised body builder manuals for all Mack models, which have been updated with simpler navigation. A custom-designed PTO pump speed calculator is also available.

“Our Body Builder Support Group helps connect customers and body builders to our product experts for any questions that might come up during the upfit process,” said

Tim Wrinkle, Mack construction product manager. “This cooperation allows us to address customer inquiries before, during and after a vehicle is put into service.”

To visit the portal click here.