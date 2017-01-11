New all-inclusive software helps manage Allison transmissions

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Allison Transmission is offering a yearly subscription service through the new Allison DOC Premium V2017.1.0 software program, a diagnostic tool for monitoring and reviewing all control systems for the operation of Allison transmissions.

The all-inclusive software provides coverage of 1000, 2000, 3000 and 4000 series product families, 5000, 6000, 7000, 8000 and 9000 off-highway series transmissions and electronically-controlled MT(B) 600, CL(B)T, HT(B) 700 series transmissions, TC10 transmissions and H40/50 EP systems.

The Allison DOC for Fleets tool will combine the 1000/2000 series and the 3000/4000 series into a single product in an effort to streamline the product offering for fleets.

Allison said the decision to offer a subscription service with the new software was in an effort to simplify the deployment, upgrade and renewal processes and ‘future-proof’ the product offering, by automatically updating the Allison DOC when new versions are released.

Annual subscriptions also allow customers to submit a yearly payment on a specified date, which Allison said would eliminate unplanned expenses during the year.

Allison DOC Premium and Fleets is available on a USB thumb drive or downloaded file and can be purchased through Noregon or the Allison web store at https://allisonstore.noregon.com.