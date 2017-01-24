New Paccar tandem rear axle now standard on Kenworth T680 and T880

KIRKLAND, Wash. – The new Paccar tandem rear axle is now standard on the Kenworth T680 and T880, the company announced.

The new Paccar tandem axle, the industry’s lightest and most efficient tandem in its class, is designed to improve the operating efficiency for line haul, regional haul and pick-up and delivery customers. Rated at 40,000 pounds, the tandem axle supports a gross combination weight of 80,000 pounds. It features a unique pinion-through-shaft design that simplifies power flow through the forward axle for maximum efficiency. The axle also incorporates an innovative laser-welded carrier design that reduces weight and improves fuel economy.

“The new Paccar tandem rear axle for the aerodynamically efficient Kenworth T680 on-highway model and the T880 vocational flagship model provides enhanced fuel economy, reduces vehicle weight by up to 150 pounds, and complements the excellent performance and fuel efficiency of the Paccar MX-11 and MX-13 engines,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director.

The PACCAR tandem axle offers ratios of 2.47 to 3.70 with engine torque compatibility up to 1,650 lb.-ft. and multi-torque rating compatibility up to 1,750 lb.-ft. Warranty coverage is five years or 750,000 miles.