NexTraq introduces new mobile app

ATLANTA, Ga. — NexTraq has rolled out a new mobile app for drivers.

According to the company, the new app called NexTraq Connect, will empower drivers to work more efficiently by putting key information about their daily jobs into their hands. Drivers can remotely clock work hours, receive and update jobs, find the easiest route to customers, and more. It provides fleet drivers a snapshot of their day, helping them manage vehicles, appointments and timecards in real time. Drivers have direct access to their daily schedule right on their mobile phone, with instant notification on new jobs along with navigation routes, customer details, job details, and status updates.

“The new NexTraq Connect has been designed to allow users to manage their day more efficiently while in the field. Running from a smartphone or tablet, NexTraq Connect provides the real-time connectivity for fleet employees to access all the important features they need during their day, such as timecard, job management, vehicle management and much more,” said Jeff Lamb, president of NexTraq. “With real-time status updates and alerts, NexTraq Connect ensures drivers and supervisors always have the most up-to-date information possible about their day, increasing productivity.”

You can download the app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. For more information visit www.nextraq.com.