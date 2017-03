GREENVILLE, S.C. –Oliver Rubber Company announced its new Oliver Lug Traction Drive (ORCO) retread.

The company says the new retread is lightweight and was designed for regional and urban commercial vehicles to “deliver excellent all-weather traction and durability.”

The ORCO utilizes an exclusive unique tread feature called VDI Plus, Oliver said. It is available in the following five widths: 200; 210; 220; 230 and 240. It replaces the Oliver Super Traction Deep retread. All Oliver retreads carry a national warranty to 2/32nd-inch of tread depth.