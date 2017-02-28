Omnitracs releases new solution to streamline daily tasks of drivers and fleets

PHOENIX, Az. – Omnitracs announced the launch of its integrated routing, dispatching and compliance (RDC) solution today during its Outlook 2017 conference in Phoenix.

The new solution aims to combine routing, dispatching, trip management, proof of delivery, hours-of-service (HOS) and driver-vehicle inspection report compliance, and is available on mobile devices for drivers and through a single management portal for fleet operators.

Omnitracs said the RDC solution solves a challenge many distributors face when managing transportation assets: relying on multiple, unintegrated systems, which can be complicated for the driver and fleet managers.

“Many fleets find it very difficult to effectively balance needs around route efficiency, driver safety and compliance, and customer service,” said Kevin Haugh, chief strategy and product officer at Omnitracs. “In fact, fleets can easily be pursuing actions that are at cross purposes. For example, developing route plans that fail to fully account for potential negative compliance effects — such as creating hours of services issues. With RDC, managers and drivers can easily balance their business needs by having a comprehensive perspective on all aspects and the ability to quickly make adjustments as needed.”

RDC provides real-time information, and includes features such as route planning, telematics, a driver mobile platform that includes electronic logs, trip management and proof of delivery and HOS. It is also ELD mandate compliant.