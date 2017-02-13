Omnitracs reveals new version of Roadnet Anywhere

DALLAS, Texas — Omnitracs announced today the release of Roadnet Anywhere v4.4.

The latest version of Roadnet Anywhere incorporates tools to quantify savings and analyze effectiveness of route optimization practices.

The new Optimal Routes feature allows users to measure the effectiveness and impact of routing decisions on cost, time and distance. Users can generate theoretical route-level scenarios to compare against actual routes: Business Optimal represents the ideal route, taking into consideration customer delivery windows, order of deliveries and other service-related constraints; True Optimal represents the theoretical best sequence with no constraints. Comparing actual routes to the Optimal Route scenarios can provide insight into the decisions made by routers, as well as highlight instances in which an over-emphasis on customer service has lead to overall inefficiency.

“Route optimization is an area where small changes can make a big impact on the bottom line, but even if executives know that intuitively, instinct needs to be backed by data,” said Kevin Haugh, chief strategy and product officer at Omnitracs. “With Roadnet Anywhere v4.4, executives can see the current and potential ROI of their route optimization practices, thereby being given the ability to better hold the organization accountable for the performance improvements desired.”

For more information about Roadnet Anywhere, visit: http://www.omnitracs.com/solutions/planning-delivery