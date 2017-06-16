OnGuard collision avoidance system available on select Freightliner trucks

PORTLAND, Ore. – Freightliner and Meritor WABCO have announced the OnGuard collision avoidance system with active braking is now available on certain Freightliner trucks.

The forward-looking, radar-based adaptive cruise control (ACC) system is now available with select Cascadia and Century Class S/T fleets, the companies announced. The system has active braking, which automatically applies the vehicle’s foundation brakes and decelerates the truck when a pre-set following distance is violated.

Meritor WABCO says the system is the first of its kind, thanks to the active braking capability. Other systems include only audible alarms and engine control, the company says.

“As a leader in safety technologies, we are pleased to be able to offer this system,” said Christoph Hofmann, director of product strategy, Freightliner Trucks. “Any advanced safety feature we can make available on our vehicles is one more step toward improving overall driver performance and safety.”

If a truck compromises a pre-determined following distance, the driver will first be alerted by visual and audible warnings and vehicle deceleration via the engine brake. The foundation brakes will also be applied when necessary to restore a safe following distance. Foundation brake deceleration can account for more than one-third of a truck’s overall brake application, Meritor WABCO says.

“In cruise control mode, the automatic application of the foundation brakes when a threat is detected by OnGuard is what excited us about this technology,” said Ben Smith, on-highway product strategy manager for Freightliner Trucks. “Meritor WABCO is the industry leader in braking technology, and Daimler Trucks is the industry leader in on-highway vehicles, so it’s a natural fit.”

So far, OnGuard has been installed on more than 500 trucks with another 400 orders in the queue, Freightliner claims.