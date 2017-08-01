OTC introduces Hendrickson front and rear suspension bushing adapter kits

WARREN, Mich. – OTC has introduced new bushing adapter kits for Hendrickson front and rear suspensions in heavy duty applications.

The OTC 4250 Front Suspension Bushing Adapter Kit and 4254 Rear Suspension Bushing Adapter Kit are now available for select Hendrickson suspensions.

The 4250 Front Suspension Bushing Adapter Kit helps in the removal and installation process for select Hendrickson front suspensions, including Paccar Monoleaf, Navistar Monoleaf and Volvo Monoleaf D-pin pivot bushings. The OTC Front Suspension Bushing Adapter works with the 4246 or 4247 suspension bushing kits to replace rusted and frozen heavy-duty bushings faster and easier. The adapters eliminate the need to purchase a separate tool to service these front suspension systems, enabling the OTC Hendrickson rear suspension bushing tool to work on both front and rear suspension bushings

4254 Rear Suspension Bushing Adapter Kit assists with the removal and installation process for select Hendrickson rear suspension bushings, including Primaax EX, Comfort Air, FCCC V RideTM Pivot and D-Pin bushings. The OTC Rear Suspension Bushing Adapter works with the 4274 or 4275 to replace rusted and frozen heavy-duty bushings faster and easier. The 4254 adapter kit turns the 4274 or 4275 front suspension tool into a rear suspension bushing tool with custom plates and adapters for a full suspension service kit for select Hendrickson front and rear bushings.

