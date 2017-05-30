P.S.I. recognizes Utility Trailer

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Pressure Systems International (P.S.I.) recently presented Utility Trailer Manufacturing with its eighth Athena Award for excellence.

The award was presented during the company’s International Dealer and Parts Show May 19.

Utility won the award because of “exceptional support” for the Meritor Tire Inflation System (MTIS) by P.S.I. with the ThermAlert option, as well as overall OEM customer experience.

ThermAlert uses wheel-end heat sensors to warn a driver when a wheel is overheating. It has been standard on tire inflation system-equipped Utility trailers since 2006.