Peterbilt improves its Model 220

DENTON, Texas – Peterbilt announced updates to its model 220, as well as an enhanced frame layout for better clearance for PTO installation through the left-hand rail.

Peterbilt said the enhanced design features and options result in weight savings, better performance and improved serviceability. They include a redesigned vertical exhaust with the single canister aftertreatment replacing the former dual canister, saving up to 100 lbs.

The design also increases the 220’s cab-to-axle distance by six inches, and the battery box has been reduced in size and made from lighter-weight aluminum instead of steel, all combining to save up to 165 lbs.

The new enhanced frame layout is available on Model 220s ordered after January 2017.

“This new design allows body outfitters to complete their work more efficiently and with reduced downtime for our customers” said Kim Lawton, medium-duty marketing manager for Peterbilt. “The Model 220 is already a success in applications such as street sweeper and beverage delivery. With this enhancement we reaffirm our focus on the work truck industry and our commitment to support body outfitters with innovative solutions. Serviceability is also greatly enhanced, so our customers benefit from increased uptime.”

