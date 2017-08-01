Pioneers offers five-year warranty on tarping system

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Pioneer has extended the warranty on new models of its flagship Rack ‘n Pinion tarping system to five years, a new industry standard.

The non-prorated warranty covers the entire system, except the tarp, making it the most comprehensive warranty of any tarping system on the market today.

In the unlikely event that operators experience any system issues, Pioneer will replace the affected parts at no cost to the customer. Parts and repairs are available from any authorized Pioneer dealer or from company-owned installation facilities.

“Pioneer has always set the industry standard for quality, durability and lowest total cost of ownership,” said Chris Nicolazzo, general manager for tarps. “With literally thousands of Pioneer tarping systems currently in service and decades of proven performance, we know our products are the most dependable and rugged out there. This warranty extension not only makes sense, but is just another way Pioneer provides its customers with the peace of mind they need to buy and operate with confidence.”

Currently available for sale through any Pioneer dealer, the Rack ‘n Pinion underwent a design refresh earlier this year to its already unsurpassed durability, maintenance and operator safety. The new system was debuted at this year’s WasteExpo.