Pirelli unveils new product lines

ROME, Ga. — Pirelli unveiled its new tire line at MATS this week.

The company said the new tire solutions are ready to launch in Canada and the US.

“We are excited to announce at MATS that we have the start of a solid product line-up now available for sale – and most importantly, all of these products uphold Pirelli’s iconic brand values and quality after exhaustive testing on our end in this market,” said Clif Armstrong, president of TP Commercial Solutions.

The products being shown at MATS include:

Pentathlon D – A premium long haul drive tire that is SmartWay verified. It features high mileage, and thanks to EcoImpact features, fuel savings and low emission benefits. Pentathlon will be the name of the premium long haul Pirelli product family in the US/Canada. Pentathlon D will be the first to launch and as the name connotes, this tire has five distinct areas that distinguish it – high mileage, energy efficiency, even wear, high traction and high retreadability.

G:85 Series for On/Off Road – The FG:85 and TG:85 are specifically designed for the steer and drive on/off road application. The G:85 Series comes in both an All Position rib product as well as an aggressive drive companion. These tires are true workhorses for mixed use vehicles, designed to enhance structural integrity while resisting extreme stress factors and laceration, Pirelli said.

FH:01 Motor Coach – This all position tire was designed for the demanding bus fleet market, long haul and regional applications. Its key product features include durability and a smooth comfortable ride. An optimized tread pattern promotes steering precision and grip on both dry and wet surfaces.

Formula Driver II All Position rib – Which delivers great value in mileage, handling and durability thanks to Pirelli SATT technology, engineered to enhance uniformity of wear, tire life, handling characteristics and retreadability.

“All of these products offer best in class benefits for North American fleet needs. This was proven during our dedicated local testing phase thanks to ongoing innovations in Pirelli’s tire technology. Pirelli has been a world leader in tire technology for over 140 years. We’re confident in the results, and in providing superior products for truck and fleet applications. We look forward to building relationships and discussing our products’ features and benefits in-depth at the show,” added Armstrong.