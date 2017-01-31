Ridewell offering Bendix ADB22X-LT disc brakes

ELYRIA, Ohio – Ridewell Suspensions has approved the Bendix ADB22X-LT air disc brake for pairing with its axles.

The brake was designed specifically for trailers, Bendix says, and will fit five-inch and 5.75-inch trailer axles.

Bendix claims its ADB22X-LT trims 40 lbs of weight from a tandem axle compared to other disc brakes o the market. It says it’s the lightest air disc brake available in North America. It also offers the benefit of faster pad replacements compared to foundation drum brake jobs, taking about a quarter of the time required.

The new brake pad features 8% more wearable volume and up to a 40% improvement in wear rate, extending service intervals, Bendix claims.

“As interest in air disc brakes continues to increase in the North American market, Ridewell strives to offer components that pair with the leading edge of the technology,” said Matt Aton, project engineer at Ridewell Suspensions. “And the ADB22X-LT now provides a significant amount of TCO value on a premium product just for our trailer customers.”