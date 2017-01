SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ridewell Suspensions has updated a self-steer auxiliary truck suspension for I-beam axle integration, the company announced today.

First released in 1997, the RSS-236 suspension has been updated for lighter weight and lower maintenance. The parallelogram design allows customers to integrate their own I-beam axle into the self-steering auxiliary axle suspension. As well, the RSS-2361000 offers an adjustable frame width and low maintenance polyurethane bushings. An integrated air tank kit is available for this suspension.

The RSS-2361000 suspension is designed for single wheel applications (no duals). The suspension is rated for a 13,500 pound capacity; however, the tire and wheel combination used may dictate the suspension’s gross axle weight rating (GAWR).

