Ridewell tests and approves Bendix ADB22X-LT disc brake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Ridewell Suspensions has approved the Bendix ADB22X-LT disc brake to be used with Ridewell 5” and 5.75” axles.

The new disc brake features a 20,000-lbs. brake rating and an extensive redesign makes it one of the lightest disc brakes on the market, delivering weight savings of 20 lbs. per axle.

A new adjuster extends the pad life and reduces the risk of brake drag, extending service life and lowering maintenance cost and downtime.

BX276 brake pads feature 8% more wearable volume and up to 40% improvement in wear rate, as well as meeting the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2021 copper-free brake initiative.