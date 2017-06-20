Rotary Lift reveals new method for heavy-duty inground lifts

MADISON, Ind. – Rotary Lift announced that it has developed a patent-pending installation method for heavy-duty inground lifts that reduces installation time, can improve environmental protection, and makes it possible to install the lifts in areas that were previously unavailable due to soil or groundwater issues.

Rotary Lift’s new installation method eliminates the need to pour vaults in place by using precast concrete vaults instead. These vaults are made in advance at a concrete production facility where concrete is poured into a reusable mold and cured in a controlled environment to Rotary’s exact specifications. The finished vaults are then delivered to the job site ready to install. The precast solution takes less than two days per lift installation instead of seven because there is less prep work required and no curing time or rework needed. It also reduces excavation requirements and improves safety since no one needs to enter the pit at any time during construction. Bad weather can cause major delays to cast-in-place projects, but precast vaults can be installed regardless of weather.

“Rotary Lift’s founder invented the vehicle lift back in 1925,” said Larry Kendall, CSI, facility planner with Rotary Lift parent company Vehicle Service Group. “For more than 90 years, we’ve continued to evolve and improve on all aspects of lift design, installation, use and maintenance to help our customers be more productive and efficient. Our new heavy-duty inground lift installation method addresses concerns our customers have about downtime during construction. It also provides peace of mind, since each vault is built to our precise specifications and comes with a certificate stating its strength and composition upfront.”

Customers can choose optional coatings for the inside and outside of their precast vaults to further protect the lifts against water, electrolysis and chemical attack.

The precast vaults can be used in areas with high water tables and some soil issues where pour-in-place installation is not possible, enabling customers to add inground lifts to these areas for the first time.

For more information about using a precast installation for your next heavy-duty lift project, contact Larry Kendall at (800) 650-5438 ext. 5627 or Doug Spiller, heavy duty product manager, at ext. 5526.