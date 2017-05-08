SAF-Holland launches new website

MUSKEGON, Mich. – SAF-Holland has launched its new website today — www.SAFHolland.ca.

The new site has a fresher look and features a user-friendly navigation. The new site also enables users to create your vehicle product application right online.

Using the new Create my vehicle tab on the Home Page, users can select from nine vehicle applications including van, reefer, flatbed, tanker, grain, container, livestock, gravel, and heavy haul.

As well, the new website provides all the essential information on SAF, Holland, and Neway brand tractor and trailer products with all the detailed product information including standard and optional features as well as variations. A new download center provides for quick search of all literature through a filter check box function. There’s also a new video page allows for easy access to the archive of SAF-Holland service and operation videos.

“The new website will ensure a highly productive experience for our visitors. For the first time, they’ll be able to build their SAF-Holland spec’s by easily viewing and selecting from the list of products that are available for their specific vehicle application,” said Steffen Schewerda, president, Americas.