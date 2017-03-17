SAF-Holland unveils new severe-duty slider fifth wheel system

MUSKEGON, Mich. — SAF-Holland has rolled out its new severe-duty slider fifth wheel system.

The new system has an 80,000-pound vertical load and 200,000-pound drawbar pull capacity. It was designed to work with Holland’s FW35, FW33, and FW0070 fifth wheel models, inboard and outboard mounting systems are adaptable to all fifth wheel configurations.

In addition, the severe-duty slider’s modular, service-friendly design allows fifth wheel heights to be easily changed. Available bracket-mounting heights range from 8-inch to 11-inch.

The severe-duty slider system provides slide travels – 12-inch, 24-inch, 36-inch, 48-inch, 60-inch, and 72-inch – to accommodate a wide range of weight distribution and clearance needs. Two-inch slide increments enable versatile positioning to meet any payload distribution requirement.