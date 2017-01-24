Stemco introduces new king pin removal system

LONGVIEW, Texas – Stemco rolled out its new QwikXtract king pin removal system recently.

Stemco said the system is suitable for use with most wheel end configurations and consists of an integrated cart and self-aligning industrial-strength press.

The wheel end cart allows the operator to safely remove the entire wheel end assembly – brake drum, spindle and wheel end – and position it safely away from the repair work, reducing the time it normally takes to disassemble each component, muscle strain on the operator, and the potential for injury from falling parts.

The self-aligning hydraulic press keeps the push rods in line with the king pin to optimize force placement and remove king pins much faster than un-aligned systems. By removing without the use of manual force, the QwikXtract system increases operator safety and maintenance productivity. It is capable of supporting wheel ends up to 350 lbs.

“We’re committed to roadway safety, and that commitment extends to the mechanics and repair technicians who maintain commercial vehicles,” said Alejandro Ayala. “The new QwikXtract system not only makes their job safer and more efficient, it also helps companies get their trucks back on the road faster and boost their bottom line.”

For more information, visit www.stemco.com.