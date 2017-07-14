Temper Axle announces second generation of bearing adjustment tools

Fonda, N.Y. — Temper Axle Products Corporation announced recently that it is rolling out the second generation of its innovative bearing adjustment tools.

“The enhancements we are making with the ‘900 Series’ Doctor Preload bearing adjustment tools enable technicians to adjust bearings to light preload settings with even greater consistency from technician to technician and from shop to shop, with pinpoint accuracy of the final settings and increased speed start to finish”, stated John E. Rode, CEO of Temper Axle and the inventor of Doctor Preload. “This means the important investment in Doctor Preload will pay off faster for fleets and truck service shops, even before the wheel end performance benefits are considered”.

A new circular keyfinder simplifies mounting of the Doctor Preload tools on the axle spindle end. Hash marks laser etched with precision on the circumference of the keyfinder take the guesswork out of aligning the Temper-Loc nut to lock in the final bearing setting. Other modifications overcome the normal variations in wheel end components such as bearing dimensions and hub styles.

“The new generation of Doctor Preload bearing adjustment tools are perfect for tractor and trailer Original Equipment Manufacturers to use when assembling wheel ends at the factory”, comments Rode. “The process is faster and more accurate, and enables OEMs to respond to their customers who prefer wheel end bearings adjusted to preload with Doctor Preload.”